Letter: Ten questions to ask before voting

I read the letter from Sara Clinton Lowenstine giving 10 reasons why everyone should vote for Hillary Clinton. I have my list of 10 questions voters might ask before voting.
- Why wasn’t Jennifer Palmieri fired when her emails contained remarks that insulted Catholics and evangelicals?
- Were you aware that Under Secretary of State Patrick Kennedy pressured the FBI to declassify one of your emails in exchange for some preferential assignments?
- Why did your former employees, Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson, and John Benson, receive immunity if no laws were broken?
- Are you saying that the families of the men killed in Benghazi are lying when they stated that you told them a film caused the riots?
- A video shows that members of your staff and the DNC paid people to cause violent situations at Trump rallies. Were you aware?
- Is your memory so bad that in response to Judicial Watch’s questions, you could not remember any conversations about anything or refused to answer some questions?
- You stated that none of the 600 emails sent from Benghazi ever hit your desk, yet 150 emails from Sidney Blumenthal managed to get your attention. How did that happen?
- Why did Charity Navigator, an organization that rates charities, place your foundation on a watch list because of an atypical business model, that did not meet their criteria?
- Is it a coincidence that your state department approved a transfer of 20% of America’s uranium to a Russian company, and later your foundation received $145 million from its investors?
- Do you agree with you husband’s comments when he called Obamacare the “craziest thing in the world?”
Maybe there are legitimate answers to these questions. I just wish the media was as relentless in pursuing answers from Hillary as they are rightfully doing with Trump.