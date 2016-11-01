Letter: Ten questions to ask before voting

I read the letter from Sara Clinton Lowenstine giving 10 reasons why everyone should vote for Hillary Clinton. I have my list of 10 questions voters might ask before voting.

Why wasn’t Jennifer Palmieri fired when her emails contained remarks that insulted Catholics and evangelicals?

Were you aware that Under Secretary of State Patrick Kennedy pressured the FBI to declassify one of your emails in exchange for some preferential assignments?

Why did your former employees, Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson, and John Benson, receive immunity if no laws were broken?

Are you saying that the families of the men killed in Benghazi are lying when they stated that you told them a film caused the riots?

A video shows that members of your staff and the DNC paid people to cause violent situations at Trump rallies. Were you aware?

Is your memory so bad that in response to Judicial Watch’s questions, you could not remember any conversations about anything or refused to answer some questions?

You stated that none of the 600 emails sent from Benghazi ever hit your desk, yet 150 emails from Sidney Blumenthal managed to get your attention. How did that happen?

Why did Charity Navigator, an organization that rates charities, place your foundation on a watch list because of an atypical business model, that did not meet their criteria?

Is it a coincidence that your state department approved a transfer of 20% of America’s uranium to a Russian company, and later your foundation received $145 million from its investors?

Do you agree with you husband’s comments when he called Obamacare the “craziest thing in the world?”

Maybe there are legitimate answers to these questions. I just wish the media was as relentless in pursuing answers from Hillary as they are rightfully doing with Trump.

Dick Moccia