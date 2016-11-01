Battle re-enactment wins selectmen’s support

The Redcoats will be in Ballard Park, the Colonial militia at Keeler Tavern.

Local Masons’ plans to have Ridgefield’s Jerusalem Lodge 49 host a re-enactment of the Battle of Ridgefield on April 29 — a Saturday two days after the day of the Revolutionary War battle’s 240th anniversary — have been endorsed by the Board of Selectmen.

“We are immensely proud of the role Masons played in the Revolutionary War and Battle of Ridgefield,” a trio of local Masons — Walter Wieland, Lou Demchuk and Ben Morehead — told the Board of Selectmen’s Oct. 19 meeting.

The selectmen voted unanimously to support the endeavor, which they envision as a culturally enriching celebration of local history and also an economic boost for the town — even though it’s expected to involve closing a stretch of Main Street-Route 35 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on a spring Saturday.

“It’s a big generator for the community — it’s a big deal,” said Selectman Steve Zemo.

The Masons are talking to both the state and the Police Commission to get approval for the road closure, and expect the selectmen’s official support will help.

It’ll be a weekend-long affair. The troops arrive Saturday morning, and the re-enactment of the battle is planned on north Main Street early Saturday afternoon. There’ll be a black-tie gala with swing music Saturday evening in Lounsbury House, and encampments by re-enactors Saturday night. Sunday morning there will ceremonies in Danbury at the grave of Gen. David Wooster.

A founder of Masonry in Connecticut, Gen. Wooster led a Colonial militia as it harassed the British troops on their way from Danbury, where they’d burned a stockpile of Colonial stores, through Ridgebury and Ridgefield as they returned to their ships on Long Island Sound off Westport’s Compo Beach. He was shot in the fighting and died of his wounds a few days later in Danbury.

The Masons have been talking to the Fifth Connecticut Regiment and others that do Revolutionary War re-enactments, and hope to have cannon and cavalry as well as infantry re-enactors taking part in the battle, Demchuk told the selectmen.

“The re-enactors arrive Saturday morning, stay Saturday night into Sunday, and proceed Sunday to have a memorial service in Danbury at the gravesite of Gen. Wooster,” Demchuk said.

He later told The Press: “Ballard Park will house the British troops and militias, with demonstrations for children and spectators of chores and lifestyles from the era, under the conditions of the outdoors. Saturday and Sunday April 29-30, 2017.

“Keeler Tavern will house the 5th Connecticut Regiment Continental Army and Colonialist militia and will also camp overnight on the grounds, smelt and pour musketballs, perform drills, etc for the children and students of the era.Saturday into Sunday.”

Local Masons used to commemorate the battle and Gen. Wooster’s role in it with observances at a site on North Salem Road where he was believed to have received the mortal wound from British musket fire. But they no longer do that because of the heavy traffic on North Salem Road.

“It just isn’t safe,” Wieland told the selectmen.

The black-tie dinner dance at Lounsbury House that Saturday night will have swing music and about 250 guests — including some VIPs — the Masons told the selectmen.

The plan is that there would be “two camps, one for British soldiers and one for Colonials, one at Ballard Park and one at Keeler Tavern” on Saturday night, they said.

Though they voted to support the battle plan, the selectmen said they’d have to wait until later in the town’s fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30, to see if money could be found to accommodate the Masons’ request that the town absorb some municipal costs, such as police overtime, that would otherwise be passed on to the event’s organizers.

“It’s so early in the year,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

The selectmen were also noncommittal on the Masons’ request that dirt or sand be spread on a portion of Main Street where the battle re-enactment will take place, to enhance the historical feeling of the event. This was done when there was a major re-enactment of Battle of Ridgefield on its 200th anniversary in 1977.

“It would give that sense of authenticity,” Demchuk told the selectmen.

Hilary Micalizzi of Keeler Tavern attended the selectmen’s meeting in support of the Masons’ delegation.

The Masons showed the selectmen one of the T-shirts they’re selling, for $25 each, to raise money for the event.

“Our address to place an order and mail checks is: Jerusalem 49 Masonic Lodge 396 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877. We ask our supporters to include $6.80 with the price of shirts to cover mailing costs,” Demchuk said. “Shirts will be mailed when payment is received.”

The Masons are also looking for help. “We ask our friends and neighbors to consider supporting us in accomplishing this ambitious reenactment with any donations they feel comfortable to make to Jerusalem 49 Masonic Lodge. The costs will sizable,” Demchuk said. “…Our reenactment will be larger and grander with all the more financial support from our Ridgefield friends and neighbors.”

For information, Ridgefield’s Masonic Lodge may be phoned at 203-403-7065 and emailed at [email protected]. Its Facebook page is at www.facebook.com/Jerusalem49/