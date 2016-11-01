Zoners eye extra affordable

The Planning and Zoning Commission has received pre-submission concept plans that would add one affordable unit to the previously approved multifamily housing project at 2 Island Hill Road.

Attorney Robert Jewell discussed the plans at the commission’s Oct. 4 meeting and said there would be no external changes to the building.

“It was well received,” said Adam Schnell, the assistant town planner. “With no exterior changes, it benefits both sides.”

The 10-unit apartment house project received three public hearings in November and December of 2014.

The subdivision, proposed by Sturges Brothers Inc., initially drew the ire of homeowners in the Island Hill neighborhood who feared that the apartment complex would increase traffic on three streets — Island Hill, Mountain View Avenue and Hillsdale Avenue.

The application for the apartment building was made under the state’s affordable housing law, 8-30g, which makes it exempt from local zoning rules. To qualify under 8-30g, at least 30% of apartments — three of 10 units — must meet the state’s affordability guidelines.

It was submitted before the town was granted a long-sought moratorium on 8-30g applications, which took effect on Oct. 7, 2014.

As approved, the apartment building has three affordable units and would face Island Hill Avenue.

The additional fourth unit would be one-bedroom, Schnell said.