Schlumberger fill stockpiling gets Nov. 1 public hearing

The Ridgefield Planning and Zoning Commission will have a public hearing for a special permit application for the storage of 2,700 cubic yards of fill at 55 Old Quarry Road — part of the town’s Schlumberger property. The hearing is Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7:30 p.m. in the town hall annex on Prospect Street.

The storage plans are not in conjunction with any development project, assistant town planner Adam Schnell told The Press, but are to help with the construction of a new gravel driveway that the commission approved at its Oct. 4 meeting.

“The town wants to utilize the fill instead of trucking it in from a distance,” Schnell said.

First Selectman Rudy Marconi told The Press that the town plans to use the fill to help create a roadbed that will connect the two driveways as a loop road.

Long term, the environmental work will help restore the property for eventual tenants that the town has lined up to rent the Philip Johnson building and Schlumberger auditorium.

“In order to achieve the restoration of the site back to the way it was, we needed to replace the 6,000 yards of dirt that were removed,” Marconi said.