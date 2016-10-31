Letter: Gun bill is unconstitutional

To the Editor:

Reading Katherine Woodhouse McGerald’s letter about John Frey’s not supporting HB 5054 is scary as it is a violation of due process. It amazes me how a lawyer can condone a law that deprived due process. Here are the facts. HB 5054 would require the recipient of an ex parte temporary restraining order to surrender their firearms to the police or a licensed dealer within 24 hours of being served with an order. This ex parte order, which strips the accused of their Second Amendment rights, would be issued by a judge based solely on a brief statement of an accuser and before the accused can appear in court to defend themselves against the allegations.

Often these orders come with no allegations of criminal behavior. HB 5054 clearly goes against an individual’s right to due process and presents a real threat to gun owners across Connecticut. So my question to the lawyer is this. Should we deprive people of a lawyer as well when arrested? Let’s just put people in jail without counsel. John Frey voted correctly on this issue. Any lawyer that would deprive due process should be disbarred. It is very scary when a lawyer thinks like this. HB 5054 is unconstitutional under the law. But because it is the gun grabbers’ wish to disarm every law-abiding citizen of their Second Amendment rights and pound every gun into horseshoes, all bets are off. It is disgraceful that a lawyer should have these agendas that violate due process.

Tom Falconieri

367 Limestone Road, Oct. 21