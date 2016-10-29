Letter: Hate the war, not the warrior

To the Editor:

Last week I was invited to attend an event sponsored by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs and the Central Connecticut State University Veterans History Project where something unique occurred — and that was nothing.

With more than 200 Vietnam vets in attendance (and another 500 guests and family members), there were no talks and tales of things that occurred more than 50 years ago. I watched as these people did not tell of what they did, of who their company fought or where they repelled the enemy. They all knew there was no need to recall what they witnessed, experienced and were required to do. This was a group of people who silently knew what the other experienced and nodded quietly to each other in recognition for being a brother-in-arms who was a Vietnam vet. There were no chests being pumped up but rather hands pumped as they said hello to old friends or introduced themselves to each other from Torrington to Trumbull.

The stories that ranged from heroism to just mere courage remained as silent as they have for the last half-century. Every vet knew there was no need to repeat what the other person had also experienced.

If a stranger had walked into this gathering, they would probably have wondered why this quiet camaraderie was so intense. Here was a gathering of people honoring and remembering the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War, yet the only stories overheard were veterans telling about their children and grandchildren.

As I was driving home, I remembered being spit on, called a baby killer and cursed at by complete strangers when I got discharged from the Army in San Francisco, but then I remembered a Vietnam veteran, John Murtha, who was elected to Congress, tell the country that it’s all right to be disappointed and even mad at the war, but not to be at the warrior. The silence of this group of warriors once again confirmed the caliber of men and women I was lucky enough to be a part of.

Finally, I would like to remember the two Ridgefield residents who were killed in Vietnam. They are Tom Carnagie and John Orrico.

Christopher J. Cutter

Ridgefield VFW Post 3052