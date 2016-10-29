The Ridgefield Press

Healthy relationships: Talking to your kids

By The Ridgefield Press on October 29, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

This year’s Parenting the Selfie-generation: Instilling Resilience series continues at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. with a program called Sex, Sexting, and Hooking Up: Talking to Your Kids about Healthy Relationships with author Kate Ott of Drew University and Anne Rodwell-Lawton of the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury.

The program is a collaboration of Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe and Silver Hill Hospital.  

To register for the program or for more information visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282

Related posts:

  1. Parenting today’s kids is topic of library talk
  2. Parent workshops at library to instill resilience in the ‘selfie generation’

Tags: ,

Previous Post Rides for Ridgefield in need of drivers
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress