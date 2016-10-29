Healthy relationships: Talking to your kids

This year’s Parenting the Selfie-generation: Instilling Resilience series continues at the Ridgefield Library on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. with a program called Sex, Sexting, and Hooking Up: Talking to Your Kids about Healthy Relationships with author Kate Ott of Drew University and Anne Rodwell-Lawton of the Women’s Center of Greater Danbury.

The program is a collaboration of Ridgefield Public Schools, Ridgefield Council of PTAs, Ridgefield Library, Ridgefield Youth Commission, Books on the Common, Project Resilience, Town Vibe and Silver Hill Hospital.

To register for the program or for more information visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282