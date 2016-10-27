Gargoyles of Yale lecture and walk

Photographer and author Mathew Duman will give a lecture in the library’s ARTalk series on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. The talk, the Gargoyles of Yale, is based on his book, An Education in the Grotesque, and will include a selection of gargoyles and grotesques found on the buildings of the Yale University campus.

In addition to the lecture, a walking tour will take place on the Yale campus on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 1:30 p.m. There is limited space on the tour and a fee of $10.

The ARTalks series is co-sponsored with the Ridgefield Guild of Artists

To register for the free talk at the library and/or to purchase tickets for the walking tour visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.