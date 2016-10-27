Walking tour explores history

Ridgefielder Dr. Darla Shaw will be leading a walking tour of Ridgefield on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m., the third of a series of three walking tours. There is no charge although a voluntary contribution may be made at the end of each walk to benefit the Ridgefield Historical Society. Dr. Shaw will be basing her historical information on the work of Ridgefield historian Jack Sanders. The walks will begin at the Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Community Center on Main Street and will last about an hour. The group will explore the center of Ridgefield. The tour will be canceled in the event of rain.

