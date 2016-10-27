The Ridgefield Press

Walking tour explores history

By The Ridgefield Press on October 27, 2016 in Happenings, History · 0 Comments

 

Ridgefielder Dr. Darla Shaw will be leading a walking tour of Ridgefield on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m., the third of a series of three walking tours. There is no charge although a voluntary contribution may be made at the end of each walk to benefit the Ridgefield Historical Society. Dr. Shaw will be basing her historical information on the work of Ridgefield historian Jack Sanders. The walks will begin at the Veteran’s Memorial in front of the Community Center on Main Street and will last about an hour. The group will explore the center of Ridgefield. The tour will be canceled in the event of rain.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Chamber welcomes Greek olive oil importer, Manolakakis Family Groves Next Post Gargoyles of Yale lecture and walk
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress