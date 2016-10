Dr. Somesh N. Kaushik, Ayurvedic naturopathic physician, will be a participant in a “Mind Body Health Fair” on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Nature’s Temptations Health Market at 32 Prospect Street.

Local practitioners from several health modalities will be present to offer free samples of their services, including acupressure, massage, Reiki, and herbology.

The event which includes organic food prepared by Chef Liz Gagnon and music by Chip Andrus.