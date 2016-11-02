About Town: Hussars in town

There’s a road in town called Hussars Camp Place. Why?

Hussars Camp Place serves part of a 61-acre subdivision along a ridge west of Ridgebury Road and south of Chestnut Hill Road, once part of Daniel and Louise McKeon’s Arigideen Farm. Dillon Associates got approval for 17 lots there in 1987.

The name recalls an event in July 1781 when 4,800 French troops under Rochambeau came to Ridgebury, on their way from Rhode Island to the Hudson River, where they would join American forces for an attack on New York.

Dan McKeon, a student of Ridgebury history, said there were 600 artillery, 600 cavalry and 3,600 light infantry, including hussars under the Duc De Lauzun.

In Ridgebury, there were two encampments. The main body of troops stayed on the ridge east of the Ridgebury Congregational Church’s Shields Hall and north of George Washington Highway. The other division camped on the hill where the subdivision is.

This encampment was occupied by hussars (light cavalry), grenadiers (infantry) and chasseurs (rapid-action troops) under Alexandre Berthier. Berthier reported in his diary that “the second Brigade left Newtown and marched 15 miles to Ridgebury where it arrived at 11 o’clock. It was preceded on its march by an advance detachment of grenadiers and chasseurs. I was ordered to lead them and to find a good position for them a mile ahead of the Brigade on the road to New York where they camped after stationing sentries at all points leading in from enemy territory.”

The term “hussar” originated in 15th-Century Hungary, where it referred to a light cavalry soldier. The word may come from a Serbo-Croatian term for “brigand” or “pirate.”

Because the troops were accompanied by chaplains, Ridgefield historian Silvio Bedini believed that a Catholic Mass was celebrated in the encampment. That may have been the first Catholic service to have taken place in Ridgefield, a fact that was marked in a 1981 celebration on the site. (However, Bedini also notes that about 160 French cavalry of the Partisan Legion under Col. Charles Armand had an encampment off Barrack Hill Road during the summer of 1779, and may have had a chaplain to celebrate Mass.)

“Arigideen,” incidentally, has a story behind it, too. According to Louise McKeon, it is “the name of a small river in County Cork, Ireland, where Dan’s grandfather was born. It means ‘little silver stream’ because the salmon would go up river and in the water cast a silver shadow.

“When we came here in 1937, we named the farm Harkaway Farm, ordered writing paper, etc., and the first day we received mail so addressed, Jim Smith, our carrier, told us that Ada Phair called her place that — and that morning had gone down and registered the name for 25 cents at town hall. So we picked Arigideen, feeling nobody else would take that name. It is difficult to pronounce, but we are happy with it.” — J.S.