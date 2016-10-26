Gabrielle Giffords visits Ridgefield

Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her staff visited the Ridgefield home of Anita and Nick Donofrio on Saturday, Oct. 15. Giffords is traveling the country to promote the gun ownership agenda of Americans for Responsible Solutions.

Giffords had spent the morning in Newtown, where she was joined by Sen. Richard Blumenthal, Congresswoman Elizabeth Esty and members of the Vocal Majority of Americans.

Giffords urged lawmakers and candidates seeking office to support their efforts. Ridgefield resident Joe Dowdell, who is running for the 111th District seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives, supports HB 5054.

Giffords and her husband, retired Navy captain and astronaut Mark Kelly, launched Americans for Responsible Solutions in 2013 to encourage elected officials to stand up for solutions to prevent gun violence and protect responsible gun ownership.

Giffords herself was shot and severely injured in a shooting in Tucson in 2011.