Ira Joe Fisher will be sharing a few stories about his five years on stage with the cast of The Fantastiks in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3-5 at Congregation Shir Shalom at 46 Peaceable Street. The afternoon will include music with Bruce Sacks on piano with his daughters Joelle and Callie singing, and guitarist Jason Bangser with a jazz inspired interpretation of the music. Fisher will also be signing copies of his poetry books. More information is available from [email protected]