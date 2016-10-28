The Ridgefield Police Union has announced its endorsement of state Rep. John Frey for re-election.

“We at the Ridgefield Police Union have known John Frey a long time,” said union President Chris Daly. “We know his faith in law enforcement officers. We know his good work as state representative. We know that his positive agenda for the state of Connecticut, everything from budgetary issues to safety and security, will help our neighborhoods become more peaceful places. We wholeheartedly endorse John to continue to represent us in the Connecticut General Assembly,” Daly said.

“I couldn’t be more grateful for this outstanding vote of confidence from the brave men and women who make up the best police force I know,” said Frey. “Our officers are at the front line — assigned with the arduous task of protecting our livelihoods and making Ridgefield and our state a safer place to live. Protecting our officers and providing them with all the tools necessary, within the confines of our legal system, to carry out their duties, continues to be among my highest priorities.”

Frey, a Ridgefield resident since 1965, was first elected to the Connecticut legislature in 1998. He currently serves as senior minority whip.

The union represents the sworn law enforcement officers in the Ridgefield Police Department.