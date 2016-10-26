Connecticut Against Gun Violence has given Democratic candidates Joe Dowdell and Jeff Tomchik high grades for their position on gun safety issues.

Dowdell, a Democrat who is challenging Republican incumbent John Frey for Ridgefield’s 111th House seat, and Tomchik, who is running against Michael Ferguson for the open seat in the 138th District, which includes the Ridgebury section of Ridgefield, received A- grades and were both also endorsed as gun safety champions.

Connecticut Against Gun Violence is a gun safety advocacy group in partnership with coalitions throughout the state.