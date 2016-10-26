Business group endorses Frey

The National Federation of Independent Business Connecticut and its Save America’s Free Enterprise Trust Committee have endorsed John Frey’s campaign for election to the Connecticut General Assembly.

The federation is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works for independent business owners in shaping public policy that affect their business.

The federation “keeps a close eye on what is happening in our state, and when issues, bills, laws, and/or proposals affect, or threaten to affect, our small business men and women, NFIB is there on the front lines to take up the battle. Their many Ridgefield members are in frequent contact with me on important issues facing small businesses,” Frey said.