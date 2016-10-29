Rides for Ridgefield in need of drivers

Rides for Ridgefield is seeking volunteer drivers.

Rides is a nonprofit organization that provides transportation information and rides for seniors and those with mobility disabilities who cannot drive. Over recent weeks, the organization has seen an increase in the number of ride requests and needs additional drivers to meet its goal of 100% ride fulfillment.

While the majority of rides are for medical purposes, many have other objectives, such as for volunteer work, employment, education, entertainment, and religious observances. All trips are performed by drivers on a voluntary basis — drivers choose their rides from an online listing so they can plan around their own activities.

More information is available by calling the Mobility Management Center at 203-894-RIDE (7433), Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or emailing [email protected]