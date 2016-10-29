The Ridgefield Press

Rides for Ridgefield in need of drivers

By The Ridgefield Press on October 29, 2016 in Clubs & Organizations, Community · 0 Comments

Rides for Ridgefield is seeking volunteer drivers.

Rides is a nonprofit organization that provides transportation information and rides for seniors and those with mobility disabilities who cannot drive. Over recent weeks, the organization has seen an increase in the number of ride requests and needs additional drivers to meet its goal of 100% ride fulfillment.

While the majority of rides are for medical purposes, many have other objectives, such as for volunteer work, employment, education, entertainment, and religious observances. All trips are performed by drivers on a voluntary basis — drivers choose their rides from an online listing so they can plan around their own activities.    

More information is available by calling the Mobility Management Center at 203-894-RIDE (7433), Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or emailing [email protected]

No related posts.

Tags:

Previous Post Locicero a finalist in concerto competition
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress