Letter: Mock election results a concern

To the Editor:

I was startled to see that the Ridgefield High School seniors voted for Trump over Clinton by a margin of 53% to 47%. If this vote was not for the candidates but entirely for the student mock debate, I have little concern. If, however, this vote is for the actual candidates, I have great concern. That our seniors would choose a person so deficient in knowledge, experience, disparaging of the other, leaves me with fear. We adults may be stuck with allegiances that control our judgment, but if the young are also, I am profoundly worried about our country’s future.

Ben Oko