Letter: Heiser agrees on Trump choice

To the Editor:

I agree with the students at Ridgefield High School and am extremely excited about voting for Donald Trump on Nov. 8. I am sick of the corruption … Bill Clinton meeting with the attorney general and talked about grandkids … Hillary’s emails were about yoga … Targeting by the IRS of patriot groups … I couldn’t “keep my health care policy and my payment has not gone down $2,500.”

Enough is enough. I like Trump, he tells the truth, strong on defense, will get this stagnant economy going, wants law and order and I can’t wait to follow the example of the Ridgefield High School students and vote Trump.

Marty Heiser