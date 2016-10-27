The Ridgefield Press

Martin Luther’s theses topic of church talk 

By The Ridgefield Press on October 27, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

 

A talk, 499 Years Ago: What Happened on Halloween 1517 and Why Does It Matter?, is planned at the First Congregational Church on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 8:30 a.m.

 Dr. Charles Hambrick-Stowe will speak as part of the church’s Sunday Morning in the Commons series. The talk will cover Martin Luther and his list of 95 Theses posted on the church door on the eve of All Saints’ Day in 1517, an action that set in motion events that changed the course of European history.

In addition to serving as pastor of the church, Dr. Hambrick-Stowe has published numerous books and articles in the fields of religion and history.

 More information is available at 203-438-8077 or firstcongregational.com

 

No related posts.

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Dr. Tony Campolo to lead workshops
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress