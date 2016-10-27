Martin Luther’s theses topic of church talk 

A talk, 499 Years Ago: What Happened on Halloween 1517 and Why Does It Matter?, is planned at the First Congregational Church on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 8:30 a.m.

Dr. Charles Hambrick-Stowe will speak as part of the church’s Sunday Morning in the Commons series. The talk will cover Martin Luther and his list of 95 Theses posted on the church door on the eve of All Saints’ Day in 1517, an action that set in motion events that changed the course of European history.

In addition to serving as pastor of the church, Dr. Hambrick-Stowe has published numerous books and articles in the fields of religion and history.

More information is available at 203-438-8077 or firstcongregational.com