Republicans plan Kudlow book signing

The Ridgefield Republican Town Committee is hosting a book signing on Sunday, Oct. 30, with Larry Kudlow, CNBC senior contributor and host of The Larry Kudlow Show, at Stonehenge Inn & Restaurant, from 4-6 p.m., starting with a presentation by the author. There is no admission charge but seating reservations are urged. The book, JFK and the Reagan Revolution, may be purchased for signing at ridgefieldctgop.org

The book, co-authored by Brian Domitrovic, delves into the secret history of American prosperity examining the era of John F. Kennedy, who was the first president since the 1920s to slash tax rates across the board, becoming one of the earliest economic supply-siders. Kennedy was so successful in the 1960s that he directly inspired another future president, Ronald W. Reagan, and his tax cut revolution of the 1980s.