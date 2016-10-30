iPhone classes

iPhone Basics and More, available through Ridgefield Continuing Education, is a slow-paced, two-session class to acquire an understanding from the basics to using facetime, texting, apps, calendar, maps, Skype and social media.

Participants bring their phone and Apple/iTunes ID and password. Instructor Eileen Burton has taught many classes in their use.

Class meets on Thursdays, Nov. 3 and 10, from 1 to 3 p.m. or Tuesdays, Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, at the Venus Building (old high school). Advance registration required. Cost is $82 per class. Ridgefield seniors (age 62 and older) pay $65 per class. iPad, eBay, Picasa, Word, Excel, Access, and PowerPoint are also available. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.