A Very Scary Furry Scurry

By The Ridgefield Press on October 27, 2016 in Happenings · 0 Comments

Gracie, a former ROAR rescue, is dressed in her costume for the Very Scary Furry Scurry. — David Rybarczyk photo

The Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue’s first “Very Scary Furry Scurry” two-mile walk/run and Kids Ding Dong Dash will be held at the Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, at 9 a.m.

The Furry Scurry is for runners and walkers with or without dogs. Costumes are encouraged for all. The Ding Dong Dash is a zigzag across the Rec center field stopping at four places where the runner will be asked to do a “trick” to get a “treat.”

Awards include fastest human-dog team as well as best human-dog team costumes.

Register at www.signmeup.com/115502

All early registrants will receive a Blue Buffalo goodie bag.

Bag pickup is at the Ridgefield Running Company, a sponsor, on Friday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 to 1.

