The following political letters were submitted to The Press this week:

Dornfeld shows skill, compassion

Probate judges require specialized legal skills, and perhaps more important, concern for the people who appear before them.

Probate appearance usually follow a recent death of a family member, the need to assign custody for a minor child, or the assignment of a custodian for a seriously disabled person or an elderly person who cannot manage his or her own affairs.

Sharon Dornfeld has demonstrated her compassion, as well as her excellent legal skills.

Please join me in voting for her to be probate judge.

Mary Gelfman

Dornfeld has the experience

We have been fortunate to know Sharon Dornfeld, a Ridgefield resident, for over 25 years. Her résumé includes many accomplishments such as formerly serving as chair of the Connecticut Bar Association Family Law Section and Ridgefield town moderator.

Due to extensive trial and appellate experience in all courts, she trains lawyers and judges. Her work protecting the interests of children, the disabled, and the elderly underscores her dedication to “doing the right thing.”

She is a woman of high character devoting her practice to taking care of people. She has earned your vote for probate judge.

Carole and Joe Watson

Why Trump?

Trump wants lower taxes, thereby freeing up capital for new businesses and business expansion, which creates jobs. Hillary wants whopping tax increases so government can decide which cronies get your money.

Trump wants a moratorium on bringing unvetted refugees here. He will close our borders to illegal entrants. Hillary told a Brazilian bank she wants open borders throughout North and South America. She promised to increase Syrian refugee inflow by 550%. Our safety and national sovereignty are at stake here.

Trump appointees to the Supreme Court will uphold our constitution. Clinton said her choices would uphold her agenda.

Your choice?

Linda Lavelle

Dornfeld will make outstanding judge

In the contest to fill the probate judge seat recently vacated by the mandated retirement of Joseph Egan, I strongly endorse, and urge you to vote for, Sharon Dornfeld. Sharon is uniquely qualified for the role. She is smart, gracious, caring, and dedicated. She has spent much her legal career in the service of those most in need — underrepresented children involved in guardianship, adoption, high-conflict custody, visitation, neglect and abuse matters, and the elderly and disabled needing appropriate legal guidance. It is a career that shouts out that Sharon Dornfeld is well prepared to be an outstanding probate judge.

Philip Lodewick

Dornfeld shows passion, wisdom

As a psychologist, I have worked alongside attorney Sharon Dornfeld on the RABC executive board, the Ridgefield Crisis Team and in her work as an attorney who advocates for children, families and the elderly. Her work is not easy and is often heart-wrenching. She makes difficult decisions every day, sorting through complicated issues with intelligence, sensitivity, passion, and wisdom. Her goal is, and always has been, to make decisions in the best interests of her clients — those who cannot speak for themselves and are in great need of an advocate whose integrity, ethics and values are beyond reproach. That’s Sharon Wicks Dornfeld.

She will get my vote for probate judge on Nov. 8.

Carol Mahlstedt

Donald Trump gets things done

Good things: He is loyal to the United States of America; has high standards for people who work for him; he can’t be bought by lobbyists; believes in a strong military; and he gets things done!

Exceptions: He is Not PC; is a great negotiator (Reagan was the great communicator); has a gruff manner; he doesn’t kowtow to special interests.

By the way: About 65 other countries in the world have or are building “a wall” to keep out illegals and unwanted immigrants; he doesn’t boast about the good deeds he has done for individuals or organizations!

Cheryl Marceau

Sharon Dornfeld deserves our vote

In a year when the issue of candidate integrity is at the center of election discussion, Sharon Dornfeld’s candidacy for judge of probate is a welcome respite from controversy. Sharon is simply one of the most caring and ethical people I know. Her career has been one of undeniable service both to her profession and to her community. Her advocacy of at-risk children and adults is unparalleled, and her commitment to those in need is unbiased by ideology, party affiliation, or personal ego. As judge of probate her experience, her integrity, and her intelligence will be vital. Simply put, we need more people like Sharon Dornfeld to hold office. Without a doubt, she deserves our vote.

Lisa Mann Marotta

Tomchik is the right person for the times

Connecticut is at a crossroads. Jeff Tomchik, candidate for state representative for Ridgefield’s 138th District, is the right person for the times. He serves in the Danbury Fire Department and on the MORE Commission, a group tasked with finding common-sense solutions to property tax relief. He is dedicated to prudent budget reform, attracting higher paying jobs, and investing strategically in our infrastructure and our people to keep Connecticut competitive. He will fight to restore education funding and is committed to ensuring a high quality of life for all. Please vote for Jeff for the 138th District on Nov. 8.

Laurie Scrivo

Ten reasons not to vote for Hillary

Ten reasons not to vote for H.R. Clinton: Benghazi – Iran – USA uranium to Russia/$millions to Clintons – Haiti – growth of ISIS – risked national security via her now-destroyed private-server classified emails – lying/cover ups – head of FBI/Attorney General bought and paid for to lie – took big money from Wall Street/foreign countries for pay-to-play the Clinton way – husband impeached as president, law license revoked.

Clinton Corrupt Cartel threatens our country’s constitution, security, rule of law. What an insult to us honest patriotic voters that this smarmy H.R. Clinton has the nerve to run for our highest office when she should be arrested/prosecuted!

Catherine A. Sementini

Dornfeld respected by fellow attorneys

Ridgefield resident Sharon Dornfeld is running against Dan O’Grady from Bethel for Probate Court judge. Both are qualified, and very nice people. But Sharon is much more than that. She has dedicated her career to helping those who need help, in particular children, elderly and the disabled. She is a person of the highest character. She is extremely well respected by all who know her. She is very highly regarded by all attorneys who have ever worked with her, or just listened to her. Judges have called on her countless times for assistance, and she always comes through with the highest quality of work. She has volunteered to help in many areas, including at town meetings, the ABC house, and on and on. She is very intelligent, and would be a great, compassionate judge. I urge you to vote for Sharon Dornfeld for Probate Court judge.

Joe Walsh

Dornfeld will bring considerable skills

Sharon Dornfeld will bring her considerable gifts and skills to us as judge of probate. Sharon has always conducted her law practice with wisdom, integrity, a sense of humor, and great compassion. She is highly respected in the legal community. It has been my blessing to have been able to bring people to Sharon for representation and to see how she cares for and about her clients. Each one who will come before her in the Probate Court will receive that same attention and dignified care.

Deborah Wein

Trump’s moral void disqualifying factor

I won’t vote for Trump. Here’s why.

The claims against Trump in the press and lawsuits, no matter how aggressively denied, in my opinion, indicate a person devoid of a basic understanding of right and wrong. In Doe v. Trump, (SDNY 16-04642) filed this month, Doe alleges that, when she was 13, Trump tied her up and raped her. The complaint includes a witness’s sworn statement. These claims merit sober consideration. Their consistency, combined with his vile statements about women, indicate a moral void that disqualifies Trump from being president.

Elisabeth Seieroe Maurer

Town, not party come first for Frey

I’ve known John since our playground days at Veterans Park. The man cares deeply about his hometown. He’s not afraid to take a position against his party if it won’t help Ridgefield. One will always receive a thoughtful, responsible and meaningful response from Mr. Frey. I had the pleasure to work with John in Hartford to help secure funding for Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the state. His views are respected wide and far. When he talks, his fellow legislators listen. He’s spent almost two decades representing us, and I see no reason why we should choose anyone else.

Terry Hughes