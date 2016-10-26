Girls soccer: Tigers top Trinity, clinch second seed in FCIACs

The Ridgefield High girls soccer team ended the regular season — and clinched the second seed for the upcoming conference playoffs — with a 6-0 victory over winless Trinity Catholic on Tuesday in Stamford.

Ridgefield, which improved its record to 14-2, will host seventh-seed Trumbull in an FCIAC quarterfinal game this Friday (Oct. 28) at 4 p.m. at Tiger Hollow. The winner advances to the semifinals next Tuesday at Wilton High School. The Tigers are the reigning conference champions.

Tuesday’s win over Trinity (0-16) gave Ridgefield 43 points and second place in the FCIAC overall standings. St. Joseph (14-1-1) finished with 44 points to edge the Tigers for the top seed. St. Joseph defeated Ridgefield, 1-0, in a recent regular-season game.

Against Trinity, the Tigers scored five of their six goals in the opening half and then turned down the heat in the final 40 minutes.

Erika Linke scored two goals to lead Ridgefield. Alexandra Damron, Lucie Picard, Emma Jacobson, and Julia Gerber added one goal apiece. Gerber began the game as Ridgefield’s keeper before moving to striker in the second half.

Megan Klosowski, Caitlin Slaminko, Alyssa Bonanno, Scarlett Ball, Courtney Mitten, and Natalie Brassinga all had one assist for the Tigers.

Neither Gerber nor Julia Middlebrook had to make a save in goal, as Ridgefield dominated possession.

Notes: Ahead of the post-season, head coach Iain Golding was able to use many of his starters sparingly against Trinity. Katie Jasminski, Kathryn Barlow, Claire Middlebrook, Anna Landler, Molly Nethercott, Clara Lerchi, Damron, Brassinga, and Bonanno all played just 14 minutes.

The Tigers took 14 shots on goal and had 11 corner kicks to two for Trinity.

Ridgefield is ranked fourth in the latest Connecticut Girls Soccer Coaches Association state poll. Glastonbury is ranked first, with St. Joseph second and Suffield third.