Buying and Selling on eBay is a two-session Ridgefield Continuing Education class.

Class 1 will cover all the basic information about eBay and Class 2 will focus on selling. Instructor Eileen Burton will use her own items to demonstrate the process of selling on eBay.

Class meets on Thursdays, Nov. 3 and 10, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Venus Building (old high school). Cost is $82. Information at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812.