Calorie Burner, Body Precision, Zumba, and Pilates classes start in November through Ridgefield Continuing Education. The one-hour classes meet for five to seven sessions.

Zumba starts Wednesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m.; 60 Minute Calorie Burner starts Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m.; Qi Three (a fusion of Tai Chi, Yoga, and Pilates) starts Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 4:45 p.m. and Body Precision, a cardio/endurance/core and strength program, starts Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6 p.m.

Pilates, Zen Flexibility, Foam Rolling, Tai Chi and Yoga also start soon. Cost is $73 (six sessions) or $84 (seven sessions). Ridgefield senior, age 62 and over, discount available. Advance registration is required. Details at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812