The Ridgefield Playhouse recently thanked Union Savings Bank for its support of the Arts in Education programming. Hundreds of students see shows on a variety of topics, including American history, civil rights, science, and poetry. On Oct. 17, Dogs Love Books was the first of 11 shows presented for schoolchildren. Last year 8,994 students visited the Playhouse for educational programming. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org

No related posts.