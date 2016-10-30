Writer Altman to discuss memoir

Washington Post columnist and James Beard award-winning author of Poor Man’s Feast Elissa Altman will discuss her latest memoir, Treyf, a story about seeking truth, acceptance, and self in a world of contradiction, at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.



Altman explores the tradition, religion, family expectations, and the forbidden that were the fixed points in her Queens, N.Y. childhood. Every part of Altman’s youth was laced with contradiction and hope, betrayal and the yearning for acceptance: synagogue on Saturday and Chinese pork ribs on Sunday; bat mitzvahs followed by shrimp-in-lobster-sauce luncheons; her old-country grandparents, whose kindness and love were tied to unspoken rage, and her bell-bottomed neighbors, whose adoring affection hid dark secrets.



The program is co-sponsored with Books on the Common. Books will be available for sale and for signing at the event. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282 for more information.

