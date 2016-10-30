The Ridgefield Press

Writer Altman to discuss memoir

By The Ridgefield Press on October 30, 2016 in Happenings, People · 0 Comments

Elissa Altman

Elissa Altman

 

Washington Post columnist and James Beard award-winning author of Poor Man’s Feast Elissa Altman will discuss her latest memoir, Treyf, a story about seeking truth, acceptance, and self in a world of contradiction, at the Ridgefield Library on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m.

Altman explores the tradition, religion, family expectations, and the forbidden that were the fixed points in her Queens, N.Y. childhood. Every part of Altman’s youth was laced with contradiction and hope, betrayal and the yearning for acceptance: synagogue on Saturday and Chinese pork ribs on Sunday; bat mitzvahs followed by shrimp-in-lobster-sauce luncheons; her old-country grandparents, whose kindness and love were tied to unspoken rage, and her bell-bottomed neighbors, whose adoring affection hid dark secrets.
 
The program is co-sponsored with Books on the Common. Books will be available for sale and for signing at the event. To register, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or 203-438-2282 for more information.                     

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Probate Court: District 45 compassion is required
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress