Town seeks parking officer

One of the short-term takeaways from Monday night’s Board of Selectmen special meeting was that the town’s Parking Authority is operating under-staffed, with one man checking cars around town during the weekdays.

The town typical employs two such persons — not usually working at the same time — to make sure it has weekend events as well as vacation time covered.

“They’re down to one guy,” said First Selectman Rudy Marconi.

“The truth is we have difficulty keeping people,” he said. “The salary is low, with fringe benefits offered. …

“And the officer doing it often learns a lot of new vocabulary when they hand the tickets out.”