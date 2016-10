Beth Styles — composer, producer, pianist, vocalist, and choir director — will return to Congregation Shir Shalom for a musical Shabbat experience on Friday, Oct. 28, at 7:30 p.m.

Styles is a guest musician at Shir Shalom and will be performing several times during the year. Congregation Shir Shalom of Westchester and Fairfield Counties is located at 46 Peaceable Street. More information is available at [email protected]