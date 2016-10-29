The Ridgefield Press

New logo, website for Meals on Wheels

By The Ridgefield Press on October 29, 2016 in Clubs & Organizations, Community · 0 Comments

The new Meals on Wheels logo, designed by Suki Schavoir.

Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield has a new logo and website, announced last week. The logo is more streamlined and modern but retains the traditional elements of the previous logo. The newly redesigned website is more user friendly with easier navigation and features several e-forms, allowing new clients, volunteers and others to easily make contact via the website.

The website, mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org, was created with the help of Anamaria Weston, a local website designer and Meals on Wheels volunteer. The logo was created with the help of local graphic designer Suki Schavoir.

Meals on Wheels provides nourishment to any Ridgefield resident who cannot prepare his or her own meals. Each year 20,000 meals are served to those in need.

