New logo, website for Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels of Ridgefield has a new logo and website, announced last week. The logo is more streamlined and modern but retains the traditional elements of the previous logo. The newly redesigned website is more user friendly with easier navigation and features several e-forms, allowing new clients, volunteers and others to easily make contact via the website.

The website, mealsonwheelsofridgefield.org, was created with the help of Anamaria Weston, a local website designer and Meals on Wheels volunteer. The logo was created with the help of local graphic designer Suki Schavoir.

Meals on Wheels provides nourishment to any Ridgefield resident who cannot prepare his or her own meals. Each year 20,000 meals are served to those in need.