Trick-or-treat @ library

Calling all young goblins and princesses! Drop by the library during the downtown Halloween Walk on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 to noon, show us your costume and get a special treat — a book provided by the Friends of the Library (while supplies last).

Seasonal books and other materials fly off the library’s shelves ahead of each holiday, but now we can offer an alternative if you miss the boat for these special occasions. Hoopla offers a wealth of downloadable and streaming content for all ages that can be enjoyed on computer, tablet or phone. For Halloween it offers scary movies from Stephen King to Disney; TV series such as Dark Shadows and the animated Sabrina; Walking Dead and many other comics; spooky songs and sounds to provide a soundtrack for your Halloween party; and audio and e-book versions of many favorites, from picture books to Goosebumps to adult horror thrillers. Check our website or ask at any service desk to set up your account.

Our fall School Scrabble Tournament takes place on Nov. 5 but keeps up the Halloween spirit with costume contests and themed activities. Scrabblers in grades four through 12 are invited to send in their registration forms, available at the library or online at ridgefieldlibrary.org

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director at the Ridgefield Library. She can be reached at [email protected] or 203-438-2282, ext. 11009.