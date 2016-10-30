Looking Back: A baby for one Jerry, crowding for another

After more than a decade of decline, elementary enrollments 25 years ago were starting to rise again, and Superintendent Jerry Marcus said the answer was a $2.1-million long-term construction project, the Oct. 31, 1991, Press reported.

After a five-month study that generated a 70-page report, Marcus said the town should add more classrooms to Scotland, Farmingville and Veterans Park schools.

Firefighter Jerry Myers and Patrolman Adrian Stroud teamed up to deliver a baby at a Settlers Lane home after a call from a woman in advanced labor. For Myers, it was nothing new: He had previously delivered five babies, two as an Army corpsman in Germany and three since joining the fire department in 1980.

Newcomers on Flat Rock Drive were Petra and Steven Wynkoop, who were introduced to the town when they came here to buy a car from Pamby Motors.

Seth Lorenz kicked a 43-yard field goal, breaking an RHS record, as the Tigers defeated Trinity, 31-13.

Chase Manhattan Bank said it would close its Route 7 office. The place is now a Subway shop.

The Red Balloon consignment shop, operated by Lynne Rudy and Zebbie Mathis, marked its 10th anniversary of selling children’s clothing on consignment in the attic of the old Methodist rectory on Main Street.

50 years ago

Shaving cream fights, soaped windows, egg lobbing, shattered pumpkins, trick-or-treat, UNICEF — Halloween was commemorated in the traditional manner in Ridgefield that week, and police Chief John F. Haight Jr. reported no serious vandalism and few complaints, the Nov. 3, 1966, Press reported.

In the past six years, the number of children in town had increased 92% — from 3,067 in 1960 to 5,879 in 1966, the census bureau reported. The overall population jumped from 8,165 to 14,200.

The selectmen approved an anti-loitering ordinance and were sending it to a town meeting. It was aimed at discouraging young people from hanging out in the village after school or on weekends.

The weather had been dry, and the fire department put out 13 grass and brush fires within five days.

George B. Leeman Jr. was scheduled to be the Ridgefield Symphonette’s soloist when the orchestra had its first concert Sunday. Pianist Leeman, a math and physics major at Yale, was playing Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue.

The Civil Defense was monitoring Ridgefield for fallout from an atomic bomb tested in China the week before.

Gordon Walsh Sr. was elected president of the Connecticut Association of Real Estate Boards.

The Tigers rolled over Watertown, 40-0, for their seventh win of the football season.

Steve Scala, Steve Lancaster, Perry Caporale, Chip Dean, Gary Coles, and Jim Filgate were among the stars as the Red Raiders beat Fairfield, 26-6.

New England Business Machines on Main Street was selling IBM typewriters — “the original IBM Executive type that looks like printing!” — for only $199. They originally cost $650 to $750.

Newcomers on West Mountain Road were Mr. and Mrs. Alvin Hall, who moved to town from Palos Verdes, Calif., with their two children, Al, 17, and Allison, 13.

Also new to the town were Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Ryan of Fieldcrest Drive and their four children, Thomas, 9, James, 6, Mike, 5, and Maureen, 3. Both Mr. and Mrs. Ryan grew up in Ireland, though Mr. Ryan was born in England.—J.S.