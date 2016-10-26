The Ridgefield Press

Shine Enrichment Tutors: Ridgefielder starts tutor app for teens

By The Ridgefield Press on October 26, 2016 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

Shine Enrichment Tutors app.

Shamira Gupta, a Ridgefield mother, has launched Shine Enrichment Tutors, an app-based program to allow Ridgefield teens to share their skills with other kids. The free app helps parents of pre-K to 12th graders find and hire a teen to coach or tutor their kids. More than 65 subjects are currently offered.

The app — available for both iOS and Android — enables teens to create a profile including a short bio, the subjects they offer and their hourly rate, with an option to volunteer. Within the app, parents can search for available subjects, view tutor profiles, message tutors, and schedule sessions, including time and place to meet. Parents pay the tutor through the app.

After the session, the parent provides a review, which becomes part of the tutor’s profile. The tutor provides feedback and what he or she plans to cover next time. There is an ongoing record of how the student is progressing, which is available to the parent within the app.

More information is available at shine.school

