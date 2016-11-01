We’re getting heavier

It’s not good news. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported in August that the average American has gained 15 or more pounds in the last 20 years without getting any taller. Children have also shown increases. Eleven-year-old girls are seven pounds heavier than they were two decades ago even though their average height did not increase, while boys gained an inch in height and 13.5 pounds in weight. When looked at by race, blacks gained the most on average. The statistics were released in August in a CDC report based on an analysis of a sample of more than 19,000 individuals who underwent medical exams and were interviewed at home.

According to the report, the weight of the average American man increased from 181 pounds to 196 pounds over 20 years with a steady height of five feet, nine inches. The average weight of American women increased from 152 to 169 pounds with a height of just below five feet, four inches. Researchers indicate that these are significant gains and correspond to a couple of points increase in body mass index (BMI). BMI provides a rough estimate of a person’s body fat using height and weight measurements and classifies them as normal, overweight or obese. This is important because BMI is a good indicator of the overall risk of a variety of diseases, including heart disease and diabetes.

The reasons for the increase in weight are complex and are related to the trends toward less exercise and more access to calorie-rich foods. The findings suggest there will likely be an increase in chronic diseases like type 2 diabetes and heart disease in coming years. While efforts are being made to curb obesity, our culture does more to foster weight gain and obesity than to discourage them.