Democratic View: Why I’m running

My name is Jeff Tomchik. I am running for state representative for the 138th District and I am asking for your vote on Nov. 8. I am a lifelong resident of Danbury and I decided to run because I want the opportunity to achieve the highest standard of living for our community.

As a marine and decorated firefighter and EMT, I have proven my leadership time and again. I know what it takes to fight for our country, and our community. It has always been in my nature to roll up my sleeves, fight for those who need help, and achieve positive results, even when the challenges seem overwhelming.

I represented firefighters at the local, state and federal levels as the union leader for the Danbury Professional Firefighters. I developed legislation that provides benefits for firefighters who contract cancer on the job — I achieved this in spite of a significant budget deficit. The result was win-win — legislation that protects firefighters without additional financial burden to the municipality. This achievement is a testament to my governing philosophy.

Our state is at a crossroads. Without prudent reform, Connecticut risks a potential budget crisis. Cutting income, property and corporate taxes without substantive budget restructuring is irresponsible. We must look at the top and bottom lines of the budget to prioritize changes. We need detailed research to guide our efforts to retain and attract firms. Data must inform our policy decisions. Long-term goals must figure into today’s budget decisions. Economic development projects should be subjected to cost-benefit analysis.

In order to keep Connecticut competitive, we must invest strategically in our infrastructure, energy, the Internet, and our people. We need policies that will encourage corporate giants and industrial companies, not only to remain in our communities but to do business with Connecticut subcontractors and service suppliers in order to strengthen the entire supply chain here.

We need to attract tech companies and talent for the challenges of the 21st Century by creating a fair business environment and high quality of life. Embracing technology and technological training will boost employment and help Connecticut attract companies that desire knowledgeable workers.

Property tax relief for seniors and veterans will help keep them in their homes. People living in energy-efficient homes and/or that use alternative energy and live in communities that use renewable energy should receive a cost kicker.

I will work to keep our families and neighborhoods safe by voting for gun safety initiatives. Integrity will be my hallmark and I will never hide my voting record.

As your representative, I will promote and foster legislative outcomes that ensure equal representation. I believe that the legislature should be a reflection of the diversity of our community.

I will never take your vote for granted. I will fight on your behalf from day one to ensure a high quality of life for all.

