ROAR: Captain, Mr. Exuberance

Meet Captain, a very large, active, 2-year-old yellow Labrador retriever mix rescued from euthanasia in St. Augustine, Fla. With friendly eyes, a happy grin and wagging tail, this cute boy is easy to fall for.

Captain’s energy level is really high. He needs acres of space to play and run, and a faithful commitment to vigorous daily exercise, such as a five-mile run. Anything less and Captain is probably not the right lifestyle match for you.

Captain can be a bit rambunctious, and children under 12 might find him overwhelming. He would benefit from an experienced dog owner. He loves to play with other dogs.

Invest your energy and time with Captain — he has the potential to be a great family dog.

Captain is up to date on vaccinations and is microchipped and neutered.

His adoption fee is $350.

Come meet Captain at the ROAR Donofrio Family Animal Shelter located at 45 South Street. Go to roar-ridgefield.org to see all our wonderful dogs and cats.

Save the Date: ROAR’s Very Scary Furry Scurry two-mile walk/run and Kids Ding Dong Dash at the Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Center, Sunday, Oct. 30, 9 a.m.