Ridgefield property transfers Oct. 6-14

Fourteen houses and four condominiums, worth a total of $11,032,278, changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between Oct. 6 and 14. The town received $27,580 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

47 North Salem Road: Andrew J. Corsilia of 250 Great Hill Road to Shawn R. Harriett and Emily Sutherland, Oct. 6, $545,000.

3 Sandalwood Lane, Fox Hill: Barbara and Wellington Carvalho, trustees, to Kevin and Rocio Byrne of Waccabuc, N.Y., Oct. 6, $216,000.

50 Florida Road: Allison Gable and Dennis M. Dobronte of Milford to Michael and Meredith Bergmann of 85 Manor Road, Oct. 7, $385,000.

Eleven Levels Road: Larry and Sheri Adelson to Attila Milak and Erzsebet Milak-Saad of South Salem, N.Y., Oct. 7, $827,500.

120 Prospect Ridge, Unit 9, Quail Ridge: Sharon Beth Greene, trustee, to Andrew and Annette Robertson of 100 Danbury Road, Oct. 7, $570,000.

42 Standish Drive: Laura L. Binder to Bryce and Katherine Johnstone of Stamford, Oct. 7, $745,000

4 Walnut Hill Road: Jeanne Wolnick to Robert and Christina Bartlett of Chicago, Ill., Oct. 7, $630,000.

44 North Street: Kevin R. and Deirdre A. Elston to Kathleen Budzik, Oct. 11, $350,000.

96 North Salem Road: Tracy and Heather Halter of Pleasanton, Calif., to Paul M. Phillips of Norwalk, Oct. 11, $430,000.

7 Ivy Hill Road: William D. and Elizabeth J. Weber to David and Dana Barclay of Easton, Pa., Oct. 12, $890,000.

65 Norrans Ridge Road: Edward J. and Linda M. Santoro of East Harwich, Mass., to Angelo and Amy Ciminiello, Oct. 12, $1,200,000.

77 Sunset Lane, Unit 5: Charter Group Partners at Ridgefield LLC of Brookfield to William R. and Marjorie T. Davidson, Oct. 12, $876,778.

18 Sharp Hill Lane: Robert E. Lee and Kimberly A. Kleiman-Lee of Delafield, Wis., to William and Amanda Brooke Cracco of Northport, N.Y., Oct. 13, $707,000.

9 Saunders Lane: Susan Mashman to Deborah Schmidt-Crary of Waccabuc, N.Y., Oct. 13, $640,000.

323 Branchville Road: Karen J. Braham to Justin and Barbara Scheer, Oct. 13, $875,000.

41 Hickory Lane: Michael P. Nosenzo to Maureen A. Noonan of 80 Olmstead Lane, Oct. 13, $529,000.

1 Nectar Lane, Fox Hill: Estate of Doris Heyman to Jaime Silva of Yorktown Heights, Oct. 14, $158,000.

125 Knollwood Drive: Horst and Heike Senf to Jangbo and Mingmar Sherpa, Oct. 14, $440,000.