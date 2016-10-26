The Ridgefield Press

Cops nab second lotto ticket thief

By Steve Coulter on October 26, 2016 in Business, Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

Case closed: the Ridgefield Police Department has arrested both men suspected of stealing lotto tickets from Valero in August.

The Ridgefield Police Department arrested an Islip, N.Y. man on conspiracy to commit larceny in the second degree and conspiracy to commit larceny in the sixth degree at police headquarters around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Police said Nicholas Sileo, 32, stole several Lotto tickets from the Valero gas station at 603 Danbury Road on Aug. 5 along with Ryan Ramundo, 33 — also of Islip, N. Y.

Ridgefield cops arrested Ramundo for larceny in the second degree and larceny in the sixth degree at Danbury Superior Court last week.

According to a report, Suffolk County Police arrested Sileo was on unrelated charges Thursday, Oct. 20, and learned that Ridgefield police were holding an extraditable warrant for him.

“Mr. Sileo waived extradition and officers from our agency arrested him at Riverhead Correctional Facility located in Suffolk County,” Capt. Jeff Kreitz said.

Sileo was held on a $5,000 bond and was brought to court Wednesday, Oct. 26.

