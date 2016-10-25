HAN On Demand: Staples at Fairfield Warde girls soccer

The Staples Wreckers travel to Fairfield to take on the Warde Mustangs in FCIAC girls soccer regular season finale on Tuesday, Oct. 25. You can watch the game live at 7 p.m. (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be broadcast on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600-HD).

While Staples has clinched a playoff spot, Warde needs at least a tie or New Canaan loss or Trumbull loss to get one of the final two spots in the postseason. The Wreckers (11-2-2) are locked into the No. 3 seed for the FCIAC playoffs — behind No. 1 St. Joseph and No. 2 Ridgefield. Going into the last day of the regular season, the Mustangs (7-5-3) are in seventh place. With the top eight teams making the postseason, Warde is one point ahead of No. 8 Trumbull and two points ahead of No. 9 New Canaan. Teams get three points for a win and one point for a tie.

