James O’Toole, clinical psychologist

Saratoga Springs, NY – Dr. James J. O’Toole (“Jim”) died peacefully on October 24, 2016, surrounded by his beloved wife Patricia, as well as children, and grandchildren. He was 84 years old.

Born in Queens, NY on November 30, 1931 to James O’Toole and Ellen “Nellie” McAulliffe, both from Ireland, he, together with his twin brother, was the youngest of 5 children. Jim attended Power Memorial High School and later Christian Brothers Academy, where he excelled at Track and Field. A man of strong Faith, Jim remained a member of the Christian Brothers organization throughout his higher education, and, later, was very active in his local church parishes.

Jim graduated from Iona College in New Rochelle, NY, with a degree in English, and went on to obtain a master’s degree from Fordham University and doctorate from St. John’s University in clinical psychology, where he became a tenured professor and chair of the graduate department of education. In addition to his career as a professor, Jim worked as a clinical psychologist and counselor in affiliation with St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut. His dedication to his profession is evidenced by the countless persons who benefited from his assistance and counseling, and the numerous professional accolades he received.

In 1970, Jim met Patricia Ann Boyle of Saratoga Springs, NY, and they were married later that same year. After welcoming their first child in 1971, they moved from New York City to Ridgefield, CT where they would remain for over thirty years and raise 5 children. Jim’s love and devotion to his wife Patti was immense and unwavering, and he was truly blessed to know that joy up to his final moments.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, siblings and his daughter Cristina. In addition to his wife Patricia, Jim is survived by children Jim, Kathryn, Molly Riordan, and Ted, and grandchildren Cian, Ella, Guinevere, Zackary, Max, Rowan, Lily, Eleanore “Nellie”, Torin, Emma, and Theodore. Jim is fondly remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, dad, grandfather and friend, and his quick wit, infectious sense of humor and perpetually good cheer will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 6 pm Thursday October 27, 2016 at the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs (584-5373).

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Friday, Oct. 28, 2016 at St. Clement’s Church, 231 Lake Ave. and burial will follow in the family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Jim’s memory may be sent to the St. Vincent dePaul Society (www.svdpusa.org/donate) or mail to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, National Council of the United States, 58 Progress Parkway, Maryland Heights, MO 63043-3706.

Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.