Watch FCIAC playoffs online, on TV and on the HAN Network app

You can watch a lot of FCIAC playoffs on the HAN Network over the next two weeks. Starting with the boys soccer quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 27, HAN Network will feature live coverage of nine playoff games — plus two big regular season contests by Saturday, Nov. 5 — in boys and girls soccer, field hockey and volleyball.
Along with all games streaming for free at HAN.Network, you can now watch all the games live (and on-demand) on the HAN Network app, available in the App Store for the iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch, as well as in the Google Play Store for Android devices. The app also includes HAN Network’s news, arts and lifestyle programs, the latest scores around the FCIAC, photos and much more.
Many of the games are also broadcast live on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Ch. 600/1600HD) in Connecticut.
While HAN won’t have any of the early round girls volleyball tournament, we will be at Brien McMahon High School on Friday, Oct. 28, when the Senators host the Greenwich Cardinals. It should be a playoff-like atmosphere as the winner of that match gets the No. 1 seed in the FCIAC postseason tournament.
Here is the HAN Network sports schedule over the next 10 days. Note: Times are subject to change, you can see the latest schedule at live.HAN.Network/schedule/.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Boys soccer FCIAC quarterfinals, 4 p.m.: Fairfield Ludlowe at Danbury
Friday, Oct. 28
Girls volleyball, 5:30 p.m.: Greenwich at Brien McMahon, winner gets top seed in FCIAC playoffs.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
Boys soccer, 5 p.m.: FCIAC semifinal, Game 1.
Field hockey, 6 p.m.: FCIAC semifinal, Game 1.
Boys soccer, 7 p.m.: FCIAC semifinal, Game 2.
Field hockey, 7:30 p.m.: FCIAC semifinal, Game 2.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Girls soccer, 4:30 p.m.: FCIAC Championship.
Boys soccer, 7 p.m.: FCIAC Championship.
Field hockey, 7 p.m.: FCIAC Championship.
Friday, Nov. 4
FCIAC Tailgate, 5:15 p.m.
FCIAC Football, 7 p.m.: Teams TBA.
Saturday, Nov. 5
Girls volleyball, 4 p.m.: FCIAC Championship.
How to watch
The HAN Network live broadcast of the games (and other programs) can be seen on at www.HAN.Network, on affiliate websites including FCIAC.net and on Frontier Communications’ channels 600 and 1600HD. The stream usually starts 10 minutes before the event is scheduled to begin. HAN Network sports director Frank Granito and crew join you five minutes before the contest begins. Keep an eye on the HAN Network Twitter feed (Twitter.com/HANNetworkCT) for the latest updates.
It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV and Google’s Chromecast.
The HAN Network is the exclusive FCIAC broadcast partner through the spring of 2018. HAN Network’s broadcasting division streams at least four high school sporting events a week during the school year. This is in addition to daily news, sports, politics and lifestyle studio programs. Check out the broadcast schedule at live.HAN.Network/schedule/ and be sure to watch Coffee Break, HAN’s southwestern Connecticut daily news show at 11 a.m., and Connecticut sports talk on Nutmeg Sports, Monday-Thursday at 2 p.m. You can watch all the shows at HAN.Network or on demand at live.HAN.Network/han-on-demand/.