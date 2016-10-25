HAN Connecticut News, Oct. 25

Coffee Break, HAN’s daily Connecticut news show, airs weekday mornings at 11 a.m. at live.HAN.Network, and is hosted by Kate Czaplinski. You can watch it on-demand later or see video below.

Below are some of the stories we are following on Tuesday, Oct. 25:

A Florida couple has been charged with selling pain pills in Connecticut.

Daniel Kopulos, who was arrested for animal cruelty in an animal hoarding case in Weston, was arraigned in Norwalk Superior Court on Monday, Oct. 24.

Norwalk Detectives are asking for help identifying a credit card thief.

Hearst CT Media reports that Greenwich Police investigating a crash into a stone wall on Byram Shore Road near Delavan Avenue late Friday night found more than just vehicle damage, as cops arrested a man without pants allegedly trying to cover up criminal activity by claiming he’d been robbed of his clothing at gunpoint, police said.

The Shelton community is in search of a man who was recently caught on video illegally riding a dirt bike along the city’s walking trails.

The DOT will be performing emergency night time bridge maintenance on Route 34 (Roosevelt Drive) at the Stevenson Dam Bridge.

More similarities than differences between the two candidates for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District — Democratic incumbent Jim Himes and Republican challenger John Shaban — emerged at a debate Sunday evening, Oct. 23, at Wilton’s Clune Center for the Arts.

Bodega Taco Bar in Darien will continues its Dia de Los Muertos tradition but this year, the restaurant has teamed up with the CT Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

A group of Ridgefield volunteers stepped up to repair the roof of a veteran.