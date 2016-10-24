Wins for three Ridgefield teams on Monday

It was a three-sweep.

The Ridgefield High field hockey, boys soccer and girls volleyball teams all played at home, and all three came away with victories.

For the boys soccer and field hockey teams, Monday’s Senior Night games marked the end of the regular season. Both teams have qualified for the upcoming state tournaments.

The RHS field hockey team scored in overtime to edge Stamford, 1-0, at Tiger Hollow. It was the fourth straight win for the Tigers, who evened their record at 8-8 heading into the Class L state tournament, which begins Nov. 7.

Also playing at Tiger Hollow, the RHS boys soccer team got first-half goals from Matan Alon and Dylan Livingstone en route to a 2-0 triumph over Trinity Catholic. Reid Kagan had an assist on Alon’s goal.

Ridgefield remained unbeaten in its last six games (3-0-3) and finished the regular season with a 6-5-5 record. The Tigers will compete in the Class LL state tournament, which gets underway on Nov. 5.

The Ridgefield girls volleyball team won for the 15th time in 17 outings this season, beating Norwalk, 3-0, inside the RHS gym.

The Tigers won by scores of 25-5, 25-8 and 25-16.

Elizabeth Middlebrook had seven kills and three digs for Ridgefield. Caroline Curnal added six kills and eight service points, while Hannah McNeece finished with five kills and Alicia Hill had five kills and seven assists.

Defensive specialist Nicole Nielsen contributed 14 service points and seven digs, and setters Katie Linekin (20) and Lauren Thrasher (10) combined for 30 assists. Thrasher added eight service points and Valerie Johnson had 13 service points.

Ridgefield, which is 15-2 going into its final two regular-season matches, has qualified for both the FCIAC playoffs and the Class L state tournament. The conference playoffs begin next Tuesday, with the Tigers likely to host a quarterfinal match.