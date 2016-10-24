HAN On Demand: Trumbull at Stamford boys soccer

The No. 2 Trumbull Eagles travel to Stamford to take on the No. 6 Black Knights on the last day of the FCIAC regular season. You can watch the game live at 4 p.m. (or later on-demand) in the video player below. The game will also be broadcast later on Frontier Communications’ Vantage Sports Network (Chs. 600/1600). Check your local listings.

The video player will be embedded here before the game begins. If you don’t see it, please refresh your browser.

While Trumbull has secures the No. 2 seed in the FCIAC postseason tournament, Stamford could finish anywhere between No. 4 and No. 8. The Black Knights are in a three-way tie for sixth place with Fairfield Ludlowe and Staples — but all three teams are within two points of Darien and Fairfield Ludlowe, which are tied for fourth place. You can view the entire FCIAC boys soccer standings here.

HAN Network will have live coverage of one of the boys soccer quarterfinals on Thursday, Oct. 26. You can see the rest of the fall schedule here.

