Letter: The only choice is Trump

To the Editor:

Many people are wringing their hands this election, not liking either candidate for president. I understand the dilemma, having experienced those same feelings a few months ago when my horse lost the primary race.

Instead of getting wrapped up in Donald Trump’s trashy 11-year old video, or Hillary Clinton’s harassment and threats against Bill Clinton’s rape victims, I decided to look at policy rather than slime.

Immigration

Mr. Trump wants to build a wall along our southern border to keep people from entering our country illegally. While the press categorizes these people as poor folk just wanting to pick fruit in our fields, the truth is not so simple. M13 gang members, drug pushers with their harmful loads, Islamic terrorists, and criminals have all been among the border crossers in large numbers. These people compromise the safety of all of us. We may need to expand our guest worker program, but legitimate immigrants need to come through our front door where they can be vetted for diseases and crime, just like my ancestors and probably yours, too.

In a speech to the Bank of Brazil, Hillary Clinton called for open borders throughout North and South America. Further, she supports amnesty and citizenship for illegal immigrants. Together this would mean the end of our national sovereignty. I cannot support this stance.

Donald Trump has also called for a moratorium on Syrian refugee immigration until and unless we can determine whether these folks are Islamic terrorists.

James Comey, FBI director, and Leon Rodriguez, director of Citizenship and Immigration Services at DHS, both have stated that the refugees cannot be properly vetted. There are no data bases on them in war-torn Syria. Mr. Rodriguez, in a Senate hearing, testified that often the self-testimony of a refugee was all they relied on, and they were allowed to enter the U.S. Officials have estimated that 10% of the Syrian migrants are ISIS terrorists. So while Hillary Clinton would increase President Obama’s 10,000 migrants by 550%, Donald Trump would act to ensure our safety.

Economy

Mr. Trump has called for lower personal and corporate taxes. While opponents see this as a giveaway to the rich, the truth is when capital is left in the hands of private citizens, they build businesses, expand businesses, and fund new ideas. After an initial period of adjustment, the economy grows, usually by leaps and bounds. John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan understood this market principle and boom periods followed their tax cuts. When government takes more of your money, it funds bureaucrats and their favorite entities (like Solyndra, which failed anyway) and you have crony capitalism with all the lobbying and kickbacks that go along with it.

Mrs. Clinton has promised to hike taxes on the rich, but since even they don’t have enough money to fund her proposed spending, everyone will surely face tax increases. And since we already have the highest corporate tax rate in the world, raising their tax rates will cause corporations to flee at an accelerated rate. This is a plan for job loss, economic stagnation, and a lower standard of living. No thanks.

Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is tasked with adjudicating certain disputes and determining if laws brought before it violate the Constitution. It is not within their purview to make law. They are unelected judges and therefore not accountable to voters. We have seen cases come before it that literally shred the Constitution, such as the Affordable Care Act, when judges ignore the document that protects our rights. Donald Trump has created a list of potential judges who believe in upholding the Constitution. Hillary Clinton has said she will appoint liberal judges who will stretch and bend the Constitution. Constitutional Amendments are the legal way to change the Constitution, not the courts. Trump’s appointees will safeguard the document that is the foundation of our nation.

Additionally, Hillary Clinton committed two felony criminal acts when she placed classified government information on her private, unsecured, server. She violated the U.S. Penal Code, Section 18, and the Federal Records Act. Intent is not considered in either law. I would not trust Hillary with classified information ever again. After millions of dollars were deposited in the Clinton Family Foundation, Hillary allowed the sale of Uranium One to the Russians, who now own 20% of our uranium. Will they use it for their own nuclear weapons, or sell it to the Iranians or North Koreans? Whether it’s the nuclear treaty with Iran, which she supports, or the deaf ear to Benghazi pleas for more security for our consulate, Hillary Clinton has shown that she does not have the best interests of this country at heart. The one inviolate thing you can count on with Donald Trump is that he truly loves this country and will do everything he can to safeguard the safety and well-being of all Americans.

Linda Lavelle