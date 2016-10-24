HAN Arts & Leisure with Sally Sanders, Steve Coulter and the “Reel Dad,” Mark Schumann, take a look at movies, the arts and other events going on in Fairfield County, Connecticut — and the surrounding area. Watch this week’s show below:

Dave Sigworth talks about the wonderful events coming up at The Maritime Aquarium — from Halloween to the winter holidays.

Sigworth also discusses a special fundraiser at Jesse Lee Pumpkin Patch in Ridgefield, where famous gourds are on display.

Later, Dave, Sally and Steve share their favorite undersea movies.

Watch HAN Arts & Leisure, Mondays at 12:30 on Live.HAN.Network.