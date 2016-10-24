Board of Education: SBAC results, September finances are topics at Monday night meeting

Expecting the Ridgefield Board of Education to discuss enrollment or the cancelled German foreign language program at the high school at its meeting tonight?

Well, you’re out of luck — that discussion will be held next month.

On the board agenda for Monday, Oct. 24, are two discussion items: “Meeting the Needs of All Learners — Special Education update” and SBAC testings results from the spring 2016.

The later of the two agenda items stems from a state test — the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium — that Ridgefield students took last year. The results being discussed Monday night are for students in third grade to eighth grade who took the test.

Also on the board’s agenda are a few action items. They include: a technology donation from the high school’s PTA, a gift from the school’s Tiger Touchdown Club, and a September financial report.

In that report Business Manager Paul Hendrickson is expected to inform that board of the continued rising costs of special education settlements and how it might force the district to impose a budget freeze.

Hendrickson and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Karen Baldwin presented in front of the Board of Finance last week.

“We will exceed the $950,000 we had budgeted for these settlements and a freeze could go into effect as early as next week,” Superintendent Dr. Karen Baldwin reported to the Board of Finance Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The schools have spent $800,000 of the allotted $950,000 on special education settlements in less than two months, and with four pending settlements estimated to cost an additional $350,000, things don’t seem to be getting any easier.

“We want to be here monthly so none of this is foreign come budget review time,” said Baldwin, who asked to be added to the board’s monthly agenda.