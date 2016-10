Residents driving around town between Monday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Oct. 28, should be aware of milling work that’s being completed this week.

According to the town’s Facebook page, there is a traffic alert set for the following roads:

Old West Mountain Road

Cedar Lane

#41 Limestone Road north to Bates Farm Road

Depot Road

Portland Avenue

“Avoid if possible,” the Facebook post said. “If not drive slow and carefully.”